Ten Fairfax County Public Schools students, all from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area, have been awarded 2020 corporate-sponsored scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The students are part of a group of more than 1,000 National Merit finalists chosen to receive scholarships financed by corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Winners of the corporate-sponsored scholarships, with their probable career fields in parentheses, are:
• Stephanie Liu, Langley High School (bioinformatics), National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship.
• Daniel Mousavi, Langley High School (biomedical engineering), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• Gloria Wang, Oakton High School (economics), National Merit James R. Schlesinger Memorial Scholarship.
• Trenton Elliott, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (electrical engineering), National Merit CACI Scholarship.
• Brandon Fogg, Thomas Jefferson (electrical engineering), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• John Jones, Thomas Jefferson (law), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• Daniel Li, Thomas Jefferson (bioinformatics), National Merit Sen.Charles S. Robb Scholarship.
• Catherine Liang, Thomas Jefferson (applied mathematics), National Merit GEICO Scholarship.
• Sanjana Meduri, Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit Leidos, Inc. Scholarship.
• Ronith Ranjan, Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit GEICO Scholarship.
Corporate sponsors provide scholarship awards for National Merit finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the companies serve, or who have college majors or career interests the sponsors want to encourage.
Some scholarship awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Others provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.