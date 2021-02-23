[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Public Schools students garnered 30 Gold Key awards in the 2021 Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition, sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.
In all, 163 Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable mentions were earned by county students.
Lyat Melese, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, was named an American Visions nominee for her personal essay and memoir, “I Will Not Forget.”
Among students in the Sun Gazette coverage area, Gold Key awards were won by:
Kate Bigley, Oakton High School (novel writing); Teja Buddhavarapu, Thomas Jefferson (critical essay); Thanisha Chowdhury, Thomas Jefferson (flash fiction); Fiona Dempsey, Langley High School (short story); Annika Duneja, Thomas Jefferson (flash fiction); Sara Elanchezhian, Thomas Jefferson (personal essay).
Samantha Grayer, Cooper Middle School (critical essay); Sagar Gupta, Thomas Jefferson, poetry (multiple awards); Chloe Lee, Oakton High School (poetry); Elsa Lee, Oakton High School (critical essay); Michelle Lin, Thomas Jefferson (short story); Zoe Lu, Thomas Jefferson (critical essay); Lyat Meles, Thomas Jefferson (personal essay).
Ellen Pan, McLean High School (science fiction/fantasy); Mulan Pan, Thomas Jefferson (personal essay); Isabelle Rogando, Thomas Jefferson (flash fiction and multiple awards for poetry); Parnika Saxena, Thomas Jefferson (critical essay); Elizabeth Sun, Thomas Jefferson (personal essay); Lynn Tao, Thomas Jefferson (personal essay); and Aileen Zhao, Thomas Jefferson (flash fiction and multiple awards for poetry).
