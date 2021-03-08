[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Students from a number of schools across the Sun Gazette coverage area will be participating in regional competition of the National Science Bowl, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.
BASIS Independent McLean, Cooper Middle School, Longfellow Middle School, Nysmith School for the Gifted and Colvin Run Elementary School are among schools fielding teams for regional competition.
Each year, the National Science Bowl draws more than 14,700 student-competitors. Events will culminate with national awards in May.
For full details, see the Website at https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.
