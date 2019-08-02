Children as young as 3 months old now may be enrolled at Great Falls Village Green Day School, the Board of Supervisors unanimously decided July 30.
School leaders requested the change from the previous minimum age of 2 years to better meet the needs of a growing group of area families, said Jason Lody, CEO and executive head of school.
The approved change will “allow us to offer a full-time child-care for infants, something that is not available anywhere nearby, at least conveniently located,” Lody said. Lowering the enrollment age will allow the school to “tap into a potential great need that is not being met,” he said.
School officials already have established a waiting list for the infant-care program, which illustrates its necessity, he said.
The school, located on 4.3 acres at 790 Walker Road, will keep its maximum enrollment age of 12. The application approved by supervisors did not alter the size of the school facility, the maximum number of enrolled students or how many pupils could be on site at once.
County supervisors in 2005 increased Great Falls Village Green Day School’s maximum enrollment from 225 to 250 students, with no more than 150 students on site at any given time, up from 125. No more than 35 staff members may be on campus at once.
The school will set up its infant-care program using reallocated space and staff, Lody said.
“This application is going to provide a service that is very much needed in the area. It’s awesome,” said Supervisor John Foust, who moved for approval of the enrollment-age change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.