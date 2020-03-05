The Board of Supervisors on Feb. 25 unanimously authorized the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) to issue up to $21 million to assist with planned capital-improvement projects at The Langley School in McLean.
Officials at the private school, located at 1411 Balls Hill Road, requested FCEDA’s assistance in the matter, county officials said.
Funding from the revenue bonds will cover the costs of certain capital-improvement projects, including the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping of a three-story multipurpose academic building.
The new building will provide a campus “hub” and flexible learning spaces and collaborative areas, primary-school facilities, a fifth-grade space, library and music facilities.
The bonds also will pay for related renovations to existing campus primary-school facilities, officials said.
The Langley School’s revenues will support the bonds. The Board of Supervisors’ action does not constitute a debt obligation for the county government.
Begun in 1942 as the McLean Playschool in the basement of Franklin Sherman School in downtown McLean, The Langley School took its current name in 1945. The school now serves children from preschool through eighth grade.
The school has about 480 students and 70 faculty members. Tuition ranges from $16,250 in preschool to $39,400 for grades 6 through 8.
The Langley School since 2013 has been led by Head of School Elinor Scully. Because Scully in 2021 plans to return to the all-girls National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., where she previously served as associate head of school, officials at The Langley School are beginning a nationwide search to find her successor.
