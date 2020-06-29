Fairfax County teachers groups are pushing back on school system plans to resume in-person instruction this fall.
School Board members on June 23 agreed on a plan that will let students and teachers choose how they would like to return to school starting in late August. Fairfax School Superintendent Scott Brabrand that day sent a letter to parents informing them of two potential options for the upcoming school year.
One option called for students to learn entirely using online instruction four days per week.
The second choice is a hybrid option that lets students receive in-person instruction at least two days per week and engage in independent study and work on the two other days. The school system also would set aside one day per week for teachers to plan and provide additional support for students who need it.
However, the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, Fairfax Education Association and Association of Fairfax Professional Educators on June 25 called for the school system to work with the employee groups to develop more detailed implementation plans for the two proposed scenarios and do so far in advance of any selection deadlines for employees and families.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that FCPS has established an arbitrary deadline for employees and students to make decisions about the next school year without adequate data or specific information regarding their options,” said Becca Ferrick, president of the Association of Fairfax Professional Educators. “Asking our employees to make such an uninformed decision is akin to asking them to sign a blank check. We will not do that.”
Tina Williams, president of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, said teachers overwhelmingly are uncomfortable about returning to their schools.
“They fear for their lives, the lives of their students and the lives of their families,” she said “We call on FCPS to put workers and students first by listening to the employees on the front lines of this crisis. Due to FCPS’ lack of consistency and transparency, we encourage our members to continue with distance learning to keep our community safe.”
Leaders of the teacher and employee groups said distance learning should continue until a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment could be found.
“All staff should be provided the ability to continue virtual instruction as long as there is community spread of this virus,” said Kimberly Adams, president of the Fairfax Education Association. She added that school buildings already have had ventilation issues that have led some occupants to develop lung ailments.
In his letter, Braband said that with Virginia poised to enter Phase Three of its reopening plan July 1, county officials want to reopen schools safely by complying with guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In developing this plan, our first priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff,” he added.
School officials may be able to extend the number of days available for in-person (or “synchronous”) instruction, depending on how many students opt to learn online full-time. The school system plans to offer more synchronous learning for special-education students and those who are learning English.
“Our first preference, of course, remains 100 percent in-person learning,” Brabrand wrote. “However, based on current health data, that seems unlikely by Tuesday, Aug. 25, the first day of the 2020-21 school year.”
Parents will have until July 10 to return an enrollment letter indicating whether they prefer their children engage in distance learning only or go with the hybrid approach.
The school system’s distance-learning program got off to such a rocky start this spring that its information-technology director resigned. While that initial effort was rushed, educators hope to have more success this fall, Adams said. “Looking toward the next school year, our intention is to be more prepared and have a solid handle on learning and grading expectations."
Judging from comments on the school system’s Internet page dedicated to the return to school, the public has plenty of misgivings ranging from safety to the plan’s complicated nature. To take just one example, a commenter complained that the process has not been data-driven.
“It is abhorrent the amount of money FCPS is considering spending for this,” the person wrote. “Just one example is that buses will only take 10 students at a time in phase one, not even allowing siblings to sit together which is completely illogical. Let the children return to NORMAL school. They are not the ones suffering nor spreading the disease according to the statistics.”
FCPS has received a $19.2 million one-time grant from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The school system’s largest expenditure under the grant will be $5.2 million put toward personal protective equipment, including cloth masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.
FCPS also will spend $200,000 from its budget to buy one hand-held thermometer for every 500 students, plus one for each central office.
James Beggs, who chairs the McLean Citizens Association’s Education and Youth Committee, said the new social-distancing rules will hit overcrowded schools especially hard. The pandemic’s impact on the school community also has been considerable, he said.
“I do believe the restrictions are making things increasingly difficult for families and their children. I worry about unanticipated consequences to all of this. I’ll be really happy when this COVID nightmare is behind us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.