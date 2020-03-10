Fairfax County public schools will be closed Monday, March 16, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The day will be a staff development day for teachers "to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school closure," according to a statement from the school division Tuesday.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 4,250 deaths, including 28 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 118,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 800 in the U.S.

The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia. His family and other close contacts are under quarantine. The base closed schools March 9-11 for cleaning.

The state has since reported seven more cases, including patients in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Virginia Beach.