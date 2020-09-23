News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Tyla Massey of McLean earned a master of business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at Hood College.
* Maya Valcourt of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama.
* Griffin Brown of McLean, a graduate of Landon School; Claudia Greco of Vienna, a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School; Konrad McKalip of Vienna, a graduate of the Potomac School; Jenna Walter of McLean, a graduate of Mercersburg Academy; and Lindsey Wiley of Vienna, a graduate of Flint Hill School earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Colgate University.
* Gabrielle Wantula of Great Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Alabama.
* Elizabeth Barrow of Great Falls and Anna Marinescu of Great Falls have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clark University.
* A total of 212 from 18 high Fairfax County Public Schools high schools have been named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for 2021.
The semifinalists will now compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $30 million, to be awarded in spring 2021.
Semifinalists from the Sun Gazette coverage area included:
– From Langley High School: Selena Akay, Justin Bahr, Ishan Dogra, Otto Janke, Joshua Jones, Victoria Li, Mikael Nguyen, Michael Pang, Alisha Qian, David Song, Christina Wang, Jasmine Wang and Seohyun Yoon.
– From James Madison High School: John Conroy, Krutika Joshi, Christina Luckett, Julia Obeirne, Deepa Rao, Emily Rothrock, Gwen Setia, Alina Williams and Rayan Yu.
– From George C. Marshall High School: Rohan Bajpai, William Fernau, Kaia Griggs, Evan Hellersund, Samuel Langborgh and Connor Sandall.
– From McLean High School: Camille Blakemore, Ryan Chou, Kelly Dematties, Abria Hamberg, Amelia Hsu, Hyohyun Jung, Kathryn Kim, John Lannin, Lily Neusaenger, Sophie Shobeiri and Hannah Tsai.
– From Oakton High School: Cheryl Bai, Ranya Fischer, Ceasare Garrone, Zhiqin He, Haley Longfellow, Nora Mutarelli, Cecilia Schmitz, Carson Shin, Daivik Siddhi, Allison Silas, Dhruv Sundararaman and Jerry Wei.
– From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Jaatani Abdi, Reevu Adakroy, Nedah Ahmad, Ethan Ai, Lucy Alejandro, Alby Alex, Haytham Alsayed, Kamal Amirneni, Roja Ayyadurai, Maxwell Bai, Subhiksha Balaji, Dhanush Banka, Molly Barron, Anais Beauvais, Aakanksha Bharadwaj, Darika Bisht, Khushmeet Chandi, Aadith Charugundla, Jason Cheah, Andrew R. Chen, Andy G. Chen, Emma Cheng, Aryan Chinnala, Justin Choi, Anna Chung, Margaret Clarke, Peter Costescu, Raunak Daga, Frances Dai, Alexander Davis, Bharath Dileep Kumar, Tammy Ding, Derek Dong, Joel Eldo, Rubaiya Emran, Eden Ethington, Sophia Evanisko, Shanti Fewell, Daniel Fu, Mitali Gandhe, Vyomika Gandhi, Amber Garcha, Patrick Gilles, Catherine Granum, Vihini Gunasekera, Meera Gupta, Richik Haldar, Aidan Harbison, Nathan Harbison, Andy He, Daniel Healy, Kristen Heller, Stephen Huan, Joshua Huang, Aaliya Hussain, Akila Islam, Anisha Jain, Saahith Janapati, Tiffany Ji, Nathaniel Joachim, Riya Jones, Anuraag Kaashyap, Julia Kao-Sowa, Senna Keesing, Lauren Keffer, Eric Kim, Aditi Kodali, Aditvenkat Kolli, Vance Kreider, John Lee, Joshua Lian, Joshua Lovejoy, Quentin Lovejoy, Thomas Lu, Victoria Lu, Olivia Ma, Tristan Ma, Vagul Mahadevan, Praneeth Malyala, Kelly Mao, Natalie Martin, Qingyu Meng, Pranav Mishra, Yullee Moon, Timothy Mooney, Charles Muldoon, Udbhav Muthakana, Kari Naga, Ganesh Nanduru, Lauren Nathan, Ethan Nguyen, Whitman Ochiai, Abhinav Palicherla, Adit Pareek, Daniel Park, Somasekhar Patil, John Pendergrass, Katherine Phan, Marian Qian, Abhirama Rachabattuni, Sahiti Rachakonda, Vikram Raghu, Anand Ramaka, Sahana Ramesh, Avik Rao, Ronith Reddy, Emerson Rodriguez, Connie Ryu, Siddharth Shah, Avani Sharma, Austin Shi, Shivam Singh, Lilia Smith, Seungwan Son, Neha Sripathi, Alexander Suh, Nathan Suh, Alexander Talamonti, Aaishi Uppuluri, Teja Valluri, Nishitha Vattikonda, Varun Vejalla, Eamon Weingold, Maxwell White, Charles Wu, David Xiang, Miranda Xiong, Jason Xu, Julia Yang, James Ye, Daniel Zeng and Alex Zhang.
* Ron Nachum, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, recently presented researcher at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ 2020 Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference.
Nachum’s presentation focused on an app he developed to track a patient’s cervical range of motion, using a single camera, that he explained was a cheaper and better alternative to the current tool used for measurement.
Nachum and his classmates Aarav Bajaj, Arya Grayeli, Pranav Mathur and Amrita Sahu developed a web application called Hospifind, designed to compile hospital and testing center capacity data to help patients find the best locations for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
* Fifteen school districts across the commonwealth have been honored by the state Board of Education as “School Divisions of Innovation” for 2020, but Fairfax County Public Schools did not make the list.
The districts were honored for designing and implementing alternatives to traditional instructional practices and school structures that improve student learning and promote college and career readiness, and good citizenship.
The divisions are the first to earn the designation, which was authorized by the 2017 General Assembly.
“I think it is fair to say that innovation has never been more important in public education than today,” Board of Education president Daniel Gecker said. “I congratulate the leaders of all these school divisions for creating innovative plans to address the challenges in their schools and engage their students in deeper learning across the curriculum.”
To earn the “School Division of Innovation” designation, a local school board must submit a plan meeting criteria set forth in the Board of Education regulations governing the recognition program. Divisions earning the designation must submit an annual report to the Virginia Department of Education on progress toward meeting the goals and performance targets in their plans.
“Virginia’s 132 school divisions have a history of sharing innovative and promising practices to improve student learning and outcomes and the School Division of Innovation recognition program is a means of institutionalizing this collaborative process,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I look forward to visiting all of these school divisions to see how their innovations are transforming teaching and learning.”
Divisions retain the “School Division of Innovation” designation for three years.
Inaugural recipients of the awards include Buchanan County Public Schools, Goochland County Public Schools, Hampton Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools, Hopewell Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Middlesex County Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Poquoson Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools, Salem Public Schools, Staunton Public Schools, Virginia Beach Public Schools, West Point Public Schools and York Public Schools.
