Flint Hill School forges ahead with distance learning, new construction

Flint Hill School in Oakton began switching to a distance-learning format in March as the COVID-19 pandemic materialized, and students have continued their learning uninterrupted, school officials said.
The school was headed into spring break when the crisis struck, and officials began planning for contingencies in case classrooms were closed down for a lengthy period.
Flint Hill last offered classroom instruction on its campuses March 13. The school’s spring break had been scheduled for March 16-27, and school leaders used the second week of vacation to ramp up for long-term distance learning, said Angela Brown, Flint Hill School’s director of marketing and communications.
“Our academic leadership really pulled together and started thinking about what our learning plans would look like,” she said.
Because Flint Hill serves students from preschool through 12th grade, “we had to be sensitive to ensuring that we created distance-learning plans that were age-appropriate for each of the age groups that we serve,” Brown said.
School officials during the week of March 9-13 advised students, teachers and staff to take home their electronic devices and school-related items, so they could continue their work if classrooms remained shut because of the crisis.
Flint Hill added two more days to spring break, March 30 and 31, to allow for further teacher training, then launched the new program April 1.
“I’ve really been proud of how quickly we were able to make that transition and just the amount of energy, entrepreneurship and excitement that we saw from some of our teachers when things really started to get locked down,” Brown said.
Flint Hill, which has about 970 students, for more than a decade has provided electronic devices to every pupil, which made the switch-over go more smoothly, she said.
Lower-school students are assigned iPads, which they did not usually bring home before the crisis began. Their upper-school counterparts, along with faculty and staff members, are issued laptop computers.
Flint Hill uses Google Meet and Google Classroom online platforms for virtual instruction and the Blackbaud system to disseminate information schoolwide.
Students receive live instruction and pre-recorded lessons and are allotted time for independent learning, Brown said. Flint Hill’s Lower School students receive and turn in assignments online using the Seesaw platform.
Valuing feedback, the school each Friday since the crisis began has been sending out surveys tailored for parents, teachers and students in fifth through 12th grades.
“We really want to get a comprehensive picture of what’s working and what isn’t,” she said, adding that this includes helping parents overcome barriers in educating their children.
The school’s newsletter has been providing home technology tips to help families troubleshoot issues that crop up. “The most important thing is that we’re providing an optimal learning experience for the students,” she said.
The only significant tweak school officials have made so far in the distance-learning program has been to introduce live online instruction in art, Spanish and physical education for lower-school students.
“We’ve also gotten a lot of feedback across the board that students are really craving more interaction with their teachers, friends and classmates,” Brown said. “We’re a very relationship-based institution. A private school our size allows people to forge connections that are really unique. Everyone really knows and cares about each other.”
School officials are trying to replicate in-person interactions to the greatest extent possible, she said.
Flint Hill’s leaders are committed to holding a live commencement, not a virtual one, at a future date. Student awards from the commencement program will be listed on the school Website’s graduation page.
Prom has been scrapped, but other school events, such as the April 28 signing ceremony for Flint Hill athletes committing to play sports at various colleges, will be held – albeit “virtually.”
“We’re looking to maintain as many traditions as we can,” she said. “We would rather cancel an event outright than do something that doesn’t feel good for our seniors.”
Classroom instruction may be on a different track, but work continues unabated on Flint Hill’s new middle school, which is being built on the West Campus and is slated to open in August. Designed by Bowie Gridley Architects, the two-story building will have multiple atrium-like spaces, project-based learning areas and a multi-media production facility.
Flint Hill School also has been able to move ahead more quickly with renovations to the Lower School during the crisis.
“This is something to look forward to when we can be together again,” Brown said. “We’re hopeful we’ll be able to start our next school year in a more traditional way than we’re ending this one.”
