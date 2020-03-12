After a person at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus in Fairfax County said they may have had exposure to people who have COVID-19 virus, NOVA announced on Thursday it is closing the Annandale campus out of abundance of caution effective Thursday, March 12, according to a news release.

The campus will remain closed through Sunday, March 15. A spokesperson told InsideNoVa that NOVA students and faculty are on spring break this week, so the impact on the campus is limited.

The closure does not impact the Brault administration building, according to NOVA. The community college is set to have a deep cleaning that is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NOVA announced Wednesday it would be moving classes to remote virtual instruction starting on March 18, but that campuses would remain open during that time.

NOVA enrolls 75,000 students at campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through online classes.

“The safety and well-being of NOVA’s students, faculty, staff, and the wider campus community are the college’s greatest concern, and NOVA is monitoring the situation and is prepared to take further action as needed,” according to the release.