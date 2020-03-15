A Fairfax County teacher is one of four new cases of coronavirus reported in the county Saturday.

The state announced that the total number of cases had climbed to 41 on Saturday, with Fairfax seeing the most cases of coronavirus at 10.

The health department announced late Saturday that three of the new cases were people in the same household as a person who tested positive for coronavirus Thursday. The rest of the residents were tested at that time and the results were released Saturday.

One of the individuals is a teacher at Lynbrook Elementary School in Springfield, according to a health department statement.

“The Fairfax County Health Department is conducting an investigation to identify individuals who are at risk of exposure and will be contacting those individuals directly to provide further guidance and testing if necessary,” health officials noted.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said this is the first case related to the school division.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all schools in the state will be closed through March 27.

Lynbrook staff will coordinate with families to make arrangements to collect belongings and other items needed for the extended break.

Other students in the county will be allowed back on campus March 16 to collect items and distribute laptops to some students.

“We will continue to work with our local and state health and government officials to navigate this evolving situation and provide supports,” Brabrand said.

Health department Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu said, at this time, there is no evidence of sustained community spread of the coronavirus and the risk to the general school community remains low.