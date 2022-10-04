More than 800 Stratford University nursing students still don’t know what will become of their years of schooling and course credits, days after the school officially shut its doors Sept. 30.
Late last month, Stratford told thousands of students that it would be closing its three locations – in Woodbridge, Alexandria and Baltimore – after its accreditor, ACICS, was decertified by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to meet federal standards. Students with thousands of dollars in federal student loans are demanding the school come up with a plan to either remain open long enough for them to finish their degrees or have their credits transfer.
While last week school officials were telling students that they were finalizing plans with for-profit Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Tysons to take students, during a Zoom call Monday they were pitching students a new school. South University, another for-profit institution outside of Richmond, could take some of the prospective nurses, they said.
But officials from South told the students in the informational meeting that they’d need to retake some, if not most, of their nursing classes.
“We’re responsible for the content that is taught and to make sure that students are best prepared to pass the NCLEX [nursing exam]. So it is very unusual that you will get any nursing credits transferred,” South’s Michelle Krawczyk told students. “However, I want to say that given the situation -- and our heart’s go out to you -- we have looked at the possibilities of what could we take under these extenuating circumstances.”
Hundreds of Stratford students – many just several credits from graduating – are now facing the possibility of going backwards in order to finish their degrees.
Kashawnda Jordan said she’s been working toward her nursing degree at Stratford’s Woodbridge campus since 2020. A married mother of five, Jordan told InsideNoVa that she went to Stratford after finishing an associate’s degree at John Tyler Community College with the dream to become an ER nurse.
“When I got pregnant at a young age, a lot of people speak negative on you or will tell you, ‘You’ll never be this’, or, ‘You’ll never be that.’ But I decided to never use my children as an excuse,” Jordan said. “I was willing to rearrange my life around everybody else in my household … I did this for my children. I’ve got seven people counting on me.”
Just months away from that dream, Jordan is scheduled to start as an ER nurse for Bon Secours Memorial Regional hospital in Richmond next February. The only thing in the way is graduation.
Jordan is one of about 40 Stratford nursing students who are just a capstone course away from finishing their degrees.
Jordan's dream has also come at a cost. Balancing school and a job has meant less time with her kids – one of whom she had while at Stratford – and loads of stress, she said. Now, she doesn’t want to even consider what she would do if faced with another year – or more – of schooling to retake classes she’s already completed at Stratford.
“I’ve missed a lot of time with my kids. I was pregnant in the program. I went to clinicals on a Sunday and got induced the next Monday,” she said. “That Monday I had my baby, the next weekend I was off, and the next weekend I showed up to clinicals. I did my part as a student. I made sure that I didn’t even take time off … I still had that fight in me to finish, so I’m in so much disbelief I can’t even function … I don’t know what my future holds.”
According to Jordan, when Stratford officials told students in August that the school’s accreditor had been decertified, they said current students wouldn’t be affected. The Department of Education is giving all ACICS-accredited schools 18 months to continue operating without taking in new students while they search for a new accreditor.
But Stratford President Richard Shurtz, in announcing the closure, said without any new students, the school can't afford to stay open.
Stratford officials are now telling students to apply to South and Chamberlain. Marie Lexima, Stratford’s dean of nursing, told students on Monday that she’d been pushing for Stratford to just sustain enough of its operations to get those students who are one class away across the finish line. But so far, Lexima said, that hasn’t happened.
“I don’t have complete answers for those students. I’ve been advocating for a teachout plan for those students to finish until December because they’re at the end. However … I am not the one making the last decision,” she said, going on to add that she’s now “basically the only one” left in the school’s nursing department.
In a heated meeting with students last week at the school’s Alexandria campus, Shurtz said Stratford was finalizing a deal with Chamberlain to have nursing students transfer there with their credits intact.
He also told students that Stratford would hold two in-person meetings with Chamberlain officials last Wednesday. Those meetings were changed to a Zoom conference before being cancelled altogether and rescheduled for Monday. Students received notice of Monday’s Zoom meeting with South officials hours before it was scheduled.
Even before the announced Sept. 30 closing date, Stratford’s phone numbers had been disconnected, and multiple students told InsideNoVa that they didn’t know how to get in touch with the school.
Shurtz, in an email to InsideNoVa, said “things are moving in the right direction,” referring to the transfer plans for students.
At least one attorney is exploring legal action against the school.
West Virginia-based Rusty Webb said he’s already working with several Stratford students on potential recourse. He said he’s seen similar stories before with for-profit colleges. Most recently, a suit he filed against Harrison College in Indianapolis ended in a settlement after the school closed abruptly, leaving students with thousands of dollars in student loans and few transferable credits to show.
In most cases, Webb said, students can ask to have their federal student loans forgiven because of their school’s closure. But the time they’ve spent working toward their degree, out-of-pocket school expenses and the time they spend retaking courses instead of using their degree to earn higher wages can’t be recovered if credits don’t transfer.
“What I’m finding out and what I find out in every one of these cases is that … the public colleges especially won’t touch [the credits], and the for-profit colleges won’t touch them either,” Webb said. “They won’t even take credits that’s from another college under the same accreditation because they want more money. They’re all about the money, these private, for-profit universities. They’re all about getting the money from the federal government to the student … and into the institution.”
Webb said Stratford officials likely knew that ACICS’s status was in trouble well before August given it had been found non-compliant with federal standards years before. They could have sought new accreditation or – at the very least – been more transparent with students. Stratford nearly lost its accreditation from ACICS back in 2019 for opening an unaccredited campus in Iraq, but the college won an injunction against the accreditor. Later that year, the college shuttered three of its locations.
Both South and Chamberlain – national school chains – have also had problems in the past. Georgia-based South University has changed ownership several times over the last five years amid financial troubles. According to College Factual, its Richmond location had a graduation rate of just 17.3% in 2017. And in 2017, Chamberlain’s Texas locations were temporarily barred from enrolling new students because of low scores on the NCLEX nursing exam.
Chamberlain President Karen Cox told InsideNoVa that students and their credits would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. She said all of the school’s 23 campuses are in good standing with its accreditor.
“We’re doing our best to make sure they get what they need, they understand what the admissions transfer process is, and that we make it as seamless as possible for them," Cox said. "Because it’s a pretty nerve-wracking situation to be in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.