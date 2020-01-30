Fairfax County police and school officials are investigating an attack at Oakton High School last week involving a stun gun. Authorities issued a statement Wednesday after video of the incident was made public.
"The moment the school became aware of this incident we began an extensive investigation into this matter, which continues," wrote principal Jamie Lane in a letter to parents.
Lane said appropriate disciplinary action will be assigned, and that police are continuing their investigation with the school's support.
"Our primary responsibility is the safety and well-being of our students and staff," he said. "We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment and instruct our students who see something to say something to a known adult, including parents and/or school staff."
NBC4 has the video of the stun gun attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.