The push to possibly move school start times for Prince William County Schools later appears to be over after a division-wide survey shows little appetite for change.
A majority of parental guardians and staff members who answered the division’s start-time survey said they’d prefer no change in current bell times, while a slim plurality of the 10,563 students who responded said the same.
In a presentation to the School Board last week, division staff laid out the findings of the recent start-time survey. Of the respondents, 57.2% of parents or guardians, 56.5% of staff members and 42.7% of students said they’d prefer no change to current schedules. But students were most open to change, with 38.3% of those who responded supporting the division’s second option, which would push start times for high schoolers back to 8:30 a.m., middle school start times for 9:20 and bell times for elementary students to 10 and 10:20.
“Ultimately, the results do not show support for making a substantive changes to the school start times for the school year 23-24,” Tim Neall, a staffer for the division’s research and strategic planning department, said June 15.
The division is considering three options for start times, with changes possibly beginning for the 2023-24 school year. The first option is to keep things as they are, with high schoolers starting at 7:30 a.m., middle schoolers beginning at 8:20 and elementary students starting at 9 or 9:20. The third option would flip the order, with elementary schoolers starting at 7:30 and 8:00, middle schoolers starting at 8:45 and high schoolers starting at 9:30.
The years-long study of start time changes was launched in 2019 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It picked back up during the 2021-22 school year, with the survey being a crucial step well ahead of any possible changes. Division staff said the options were crafted using information from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend starting middle and high school after 8:30 a.m.
Many childhood development experts agree that older children benefit in terms of their health and academic performance from starting school later than is currently the norm. In 2015, Fairfax County Public Schools moved start times for high schoolers back to 8 a.m., becoming the first division in Northern Virginia to adjust schedules based on the current developmental research.
Though more popular among students than the division’s third option, option No. 2 was the least popular among staff members, who preferred the third option – with the start order flipped – 29.9% to 11.3%. After keeping things the same, the second option got the second most support among parents and guardians, with 21.1% of those surveyed supporting it and 19.7% backing the third option.
All told, 6,356 division staff members completed the survey, while 11,420 parents and guardians completed it. Of the 10,563 students who completed the full survey, nearly all were middle or high schoolers, despite the division having far more elementary school students. Of the student respondents, 51% were enrolled in a specialty program this year, 53% were involved in school sports or clubs, 28% said they had employment after school and 32% said they cared for siblings after school. Moving start times back would also push the last bell back by the same amount of time.
Neall said that there may be support for a more moderate shift, moving start times for high schoolers from 7:30 to 8. That would likely be feasible in terms of scheduling, but Neall said it would likely not yield the intended benefits for students.
By all indications from the School Board, the question of moving start times for the 2023-24 school year was dead with the results of the survey, at least for now. Occoquan board member Lillie Jessie speculated that some families may be more averse to change after the last few years of virtual learning, then hybrid and then in-person learning being interrupted by COVID outbreaks.
“When I’ve talked to people, they’ve said that ‘We don’t want any more change.’ And I’m just wondering if, down the road if things stabilize a little bit later, maybe down the road we can look at this again,” Jessie said.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the division could come back to it if they hear support increasing.
