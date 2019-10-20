Ebony Starla Halliburton has been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2019.
Halliburton graduated from Georgia Southern in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. Today, she is a senior intelligence analyst for the FBI in Arlington.
The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives, and their commitment to Georgia Southern.
As a child, Halliburton daydreamed about working for her country’s top national-security organization. “I can truly say that I have been blessed to realize that dream and now have the honor and privilege to serve along amazing women and men to help protect our nation daily,” she said.
