FCPS gets OK for trailers, modular classrooms at Louise Archer

It likely will take five more years, but two classroom trailers and a 10-classroom modular section outside Louise Archer Elementary School in Vienna eventually will be going away.
The Vienna Town Council on June 15 granted Fairfax County Public Schools a two-year extension, the longest available, for the classroom trailers. School officials will have to return to have that approval renewed before it expires on Aug. 22, 2022.
The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals on June 17 unanimously extended by five years the conditional-use permit for the modular section at the school, which is located on 8.13 acres at 324 Nutley St., N.W.
The 66-by-180-foot modular section, first installed in 2005, replaced five of the eight classroom trailers then at the school. Its 11,800 square feet of space also includes restrooms and space for maintenance and storage. The section has an expected useful life of 25 years and remains in good condition, officials said.
Officials with the school system will spend this year and next doing design work for project and obtaining the necessary permits. Construction will occur during the following three years, with renovations slated to be completed by August 2025, said John McGranahan, a lawyer representing FCPS. The school system subsequently will remove the trailers and modular section, he told the Council.
The Town Council voted 5-2 to extend use of the two trailers at site, with members Nisha Patel and Pasha Majdi voting nay. Majdi long has complained that those same trailers were at the school when he was a student there 25 years ago.
“Clearly, they’re not temporary trailers,” he said. “It’s getting to the point of being ridiculous. I think that the discussion of this extension demonstrates the dangers of mismanagement of the growth of the student population in town.”
Majdi, who will leave the Council on June 30 following an unsuccessful bid for mayor in the May 19 election, said he hoped the school system would conduct future studies to avoid having to put students in trailers.
