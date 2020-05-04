Fairfax County Public Schools officials are considering replacing 14 trailers at McLean High School with a 12-classroom modular complex, but likely will not change the school’s boundaries to relieve overcrowding before the upcoming school year.
The modular complex, which will be on the School Board’s May 7 agenda, would be financed with $2 million from 2017 bond funds.
Some local critics, who have been pressing the school system for boundary changes and brick-and-mortar additions at McLean High, were not pleased by the current plans.
Members of McLean High Students, Parents and Community Expect Sensible School Size (McSPaCES) said the 37,000-square-foot modular addition still would expose students to possible security threats as they traveled at least 30 feet between that complex and the main school building.
“Our issue has always been there would be hundreds of kids moving outside the school’s security envelope every time classes change,” said Vance Gore, an organizer with McSPaCES. “The modular complex won’t change that.”
The school system also would count the modular complex as permanent building space, a distinction that does not apply with classroom trailers, said group members, who argued the modular space should not be considered permanent.
McLean High has about 2,350 students this year, 18 percent above its capacity of 1,993, critics said. Officials estimate the school’s population will rise to about 2,540 by the 2024-25 school year, absent any boundary changes.
Some McLean residents have expressed concern that while McLean High is overcrowded, Langley High – which recently underwent a major expansion and renovation – is operating at less than full capacity.
Overcrowding has a day-to-day impact on McLean High’s students and teachers, Gore said. Some teachers have to put their materials on mobile carts because there aren’t enough classrooms, he said.
The school system in December 2019 held public meetings to gauge residents’ responses to three proposed boundary-adjustment plans affecting McLean and Langley high schools.
Longfellow and Cooper middle schools, which feed students to those high schools, were not included in last summer’s boundary study. But the School Board, which gained several new members after last November’s election, decided March 9 that those middle schools should be included in the boundary study.
No boundary changes will be made before classes resume this fall, School Board member Elaine Tholen (Dranesville District) wrote in an April 28 newsletter.
“As soon as we can figure out the best way to have public meetings to move forward on the boundary-scoping process, those meetings will continue,” Tholen wrote. “We will continue to analyze development numbers and enrollment figures for McLean High School to monitor the need for an addition to the school.”
The McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) Education and Youth Committee regularly monitors county schools and the overcrowding issue at McLean High, but likely will not craft a resolution on the matter in the near future, said committee chairman Jim Beggs.
The school system’s plan for a modular complex is intended to provide short-term overcrowding relief at McLean High, and county school officials and the Board of Supervisors now have their hands full managing the pandemic’s impacts, he said.
“While I’m sympathetic with the frustrations of McSPaCES members, I think lobbying for a boundary-change focus right now would not be appropriate,” Beggs said. “If, after the pandemic recedes, it becomes evident that FCPS is comfortable that the modular is an acceptable long-term solution, then I believe MCA should re-engage on the issue.”
