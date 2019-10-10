Fairfax County Public Schools’ on-time-graduation rate for the Class of 2019 was slightly below the state average, due largely to the number of English-language-learners in Fairfax’s overall education mix who either take longer to graduate or drop out of school.
The on-time-graduation rate of 91.3 percent for 2019 was just under the statewide average of 91.5 percent, according to data reported Oct. 8 by the Virginia Department of Education. It also was below the Fairfax rate of 91.5 percent reported a year before, county officials said.
About 400 more Fairfax students (13,647) earned diplomas in 2019 compared to 2018, but the on-time-graduation rate remained largely unchanged due to the higher overall size of Fairfax’s Class of 2019.
For Fairfax students, on-time-graduation rates were 93.4 percent for female students and 89.4 percent for males. Among various subsets of students:
• The on-time-graduation rate for Asian students in Fairfax was 97.8 percent, compared to 97.5 percent statewide.
• The on-time-graduation rate for white students was 96.4 percent, compared to 94.7 percent statewide.
• The on-time-graduation rate for black students was 93.5 percent, compared to 89.7 percent statewide.
• The on-time-graduation rate for Latino students was 74.6 percent, compared to 80.1 percent statewide.
• The on-time-graduation rate for English-language-learners was 67.1 percent, compared to 71.1 percent statewide.
Just under 61 percent of Fairfax graduates earned advanced degrees in 2019, compared to 51.5 percent statewide. But that positive development was tempered by the news that the county’s dropout rate – 7.4 percent – was above the statewide average of 5.6 percent.
The 2019 data look at more than 98,000 students statewide who entered a Virginia high school four years before. State education leaders say that, overall, the trend is moving in the right direction.
“Virginia’s on-time-graduation rate has risen by more than 10 points in the decade,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I believe this long-term, upward trend will continue as school divisions and the commonwealth adopt [policies and practices] that provide instructional and support services tailored to the unique needs of every learner.”
Statewide, the dropout rate for the Class of 2019 was 1.7 percent for Asian students, 2.9 percent for white students, 6.2 percent for black students, 8.2 percent for students from economically disadvantaged families, 9.1 percent for students with disabilities, 16.5 percent for Latino students and 25.8 percent for English-language learners.
