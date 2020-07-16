“Collect for Kids,” an effort to provide school supplies to youth sponsored by Fairfax County Public Schools and the Foundation for FCPS, is moving online for this school year.
“All donated funds will be used to purchase assembled grade-level appropriate kits for students in need,” organizers of the effort said.
For information and to contribute, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2ZytefA.
