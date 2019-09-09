Twenty-three Fairfax County public schools have earned recognition from the organization Common Sense for demonstrating a whole-community approach to digital citizenship.
In the Sun Gazette area, Chesterbrook Elementary School, Cunningham Park Elementary School, Oakton High School and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology were recipients of the honor for their efforts during the 2018-19 school year. Additional schools are actively working to earn recognition, county school officials said.
Common Sense is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth and families thrive in a world of media and technology.
