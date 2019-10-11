FCPS students bring home honors in state SkillsUSA competition

Students from the Fairfax County Public Schools’ Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program returned victorious from the 2019 SkillsUSA Culinary Arts Cake Decorating and Knife Skills competition, held recently at the Virginia State Fair in Doswell.
Twenty students from throughout Virginia competed in the cake-decorating competition, and seven Fairfax students garnered awards.
Josephine Booth from Edison Academy won the cake-decorating competition and was awarded a $200 scholarship. Aleiah Ali of Edison Academy placed second, Jazmin Diaz of Falls Church High School placed third, Allison Romero of Falls Church High School was fourth, Tatiana Enriquez of Edison Academy placed fifth, Mireylin Garcia of Falls Church High School was sixth and Maxi Liebisch of Falls Church High School was 10th.
Also, 34 Virginia students competed in the knife-skills competition, with four Fairfax students picking up honors.
In the knife-skills competition, Jaiden Baldwin of Edison Academy placed second, Sebastian Risebeck of Edison Academy was fourth, Kathy Vargas of Falls Church High School was eighth and Alexey Todaro of Edison Academy was 10th.
In the Electrical Construction and Engineering/Electrical Wiring contest, Edison Academy students Joantan Marquez-Ramos and Marvin Pereira Hernandez finished in the top 10, and in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration contest, Edison Academy students Joey Carty and Orlando Martinez each finished in the top 10.
The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence; to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance; and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.