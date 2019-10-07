Thirty-seven students from four Fairfax County public schools earned the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma during the 2018-19 school year.
Capstone is a diploma program from the College Board based on two year-long AP courses, which aim to prepare students for college and career success through the development of critical thinking, academic research, collaboration, presentation and time-management skills.
Throughout the AP Capstone program, students study a variety of topics across multiple disciplines and have the flexibility to choose topics of personal interest to show mastery of critical-thinking, research and presentation skills.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area earning the designation last year were:
From McLean High School: Inava Huric, Zahra Shirazi, Zoe Skoric and Gabriella Williams.
From Oakton High School: Sadia Ahmadi, Anisha Bhatia, Samantha Condro, Jay Deshmukh, Yara Hussein, Wen Ip, Tyler Kimble, Ana Medas, Gabrielle Shapo, Anya Vavilala and Catherine Xiang.
