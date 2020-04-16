A total of 176 students from Fairfax County Public Schools high schools have been named to the 2020 All-Virginia Band, Chorus and Orchestra.
Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process leading to selection. These groups had been scheduled to perform on April 25 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, but the performances were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area selected for the honors included:
– Langley High School: Justin Bahr, Band; Cherri Chen, Band; Claire Doody, Chorus; Tamara Haidar, Chorus; Elizabeth Johnston, Band; Alyssa Kim, Orchestra; Gabriel Krieger, Orchestra; Kevin Philips, Band; Eleanor Smedberg, Chorus; Jeffrey Song, Band; Clark Tao, Band; Will Yang, Chorus; Kaylie Yim, Chorus.
– James Madison High School: Christina Alegre, Band; Caroline Cha, Chorus; Lola Henninger, Band; Isabella Mudrick, Chorus; Logan Neville, Chorus; Emily O’Brien, Band; Aaron Oh, Orchestra; Sofie Remondino, Chorus; Christian Sun, Band; Sydney Topoleski, Chorus.
– George C. Marshall High School: Miles Devlin, Band; Teddy Dunn, Band; Elise Ebert, Chorus; Kian Mostaghim, Chorus; Becker Spear, Chorus; and Sofia Vergara, Chorus.
– McLean High School: Ella David, Orchestra; Alex Gamboa, Band; Steve Han, Orchestra; Chris Kang, Band; Catherine Kim, Band; Elena Klenk, Orchestra; Joshua Levy, Band; Sarah Levy, Band; Maxence Mourie, Orchestra; Emily Mortman, Band; Eshan Parkash, Orchestra; Hannah Sim, Band; Alex Swers, Band; Julia Tan, Band; Varun Veluri, Band; Justin Winn, Orchestra.
– Oakton High School: Soni Bae, Orchestra; Danny Harkin, Band; Tyler Hyun, Orchestra; Jayden Liu, Band; Amalia Manhoff, Chorus; Tarun Sivanandan, Chorus; Ray Wang, Orchestra.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Jeb Barker, Band; Aditi Chandreshaker, Band; Emma Cheng, Band; Malva de Boor, Band; Alex Emmert, Band; Sophia Go, Orchestra; Ramya Griddaluri, Orchestra; Jonathan Hou, Band; Mira Kim, Band; Vance Kreider, Band; Jenny Li, Band; Evan Ling, Band; Edward Lue, Band; Jack Moeser, Band; Jason Pak, Orchestra; Zach Pracher, Band; Alex Suh, Orchestra; Sophie Uy, Band; Owen Wetterhan, Band; and Jessica Yoon, Orchestra.
