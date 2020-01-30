Four Fairfax County Public Schools students, including three from the Sun Gazette coverage area, were awarded Gold Key American Visions honors at the 2020 Regional Scholastic Art Awards program, and will see their works compete in national competition this spring.
From the local area, Arin Kang of McLean High School received the award in drawing and illustration; Tyler Chapman from Oakton High School in photography; and Morgan Rogers of Oakton High School in painting.
They were among 372 Fairfax County Public Schools students who earned a collective 571 awards in the competition. Those earning Gold Key and Silver Key honors will have their works displayed at Northern Virginia Community College’s Ernst Community Cultural Center from Feb. 6 to March 15, with an awards ceremony slated for March 4.
Students earning Gold Key awards from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
• Kilmer Middle School: Kaylee Nguyen.
• Langley High School: Leanne Hou, Erica Kang (three awards), Zeynep Yardmci.
• Longfellow Middle School: Ally Chen, Emma Chen (two awards), Catherine Kang, Sabrina Martin, Mingnah Ng, Ryan Soong.
• James Madison High School: Laura Baik (three awards), Blessen Dade, Kelly Hager, Ashley Ham, Meybelin Palacios-Carcamo, Hannah Weller.
• George C. Marshall High School: Shama Abdelfattah, Catherine Guo, Jack Lwin, Maria Mendoza Blanco, Brynn Norwood, Sarah Pounder.
• McLean High School: Elizabeth Eick, Maddie Ernst, Julia Johannsen, Arin Kang, Ethan Kang, Yixuan Sun, Andrea Yao.
• Oakton High School: Dawn Bangi, Bahar Bicak, MinJi Kang (two awards), Arielle Kim, Hope Kim (five awards), Monica Kwon (two awards) Yoonje Lee, Megan McDermott, Sarah Naidich (four awards), Brandon Nguyen, Sun-Hyun Park, Fatima Rafie, Rebecca Rainhart, Daniela Reyes Atencia, Morgan Rogers (three awards), Lena Song, Kaitlyn Stanton (two awards), Courtney Te.
• Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Megan Li, Michelle Liu (two awards), Anne Shen, Nicole Sim, Alison Wan (three awards), Manda Xie, Shaw Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.