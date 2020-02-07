Students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology and Oakton High School won honors in the final round of the Parsons Technology Innovation Challenge.
Students were asked to develop a program based on the following challenge: “What next-gen idea do you have to make your world a better place? Identify ways technology can be applied to solve problems or challenges you see in your home, school or community.”
The competition was sponsored by Parsons, a firm focused on the defense, intelligence and critical-infrastructure markets.
The first-place winner was Suchet Sapre of Thomas Jefferson, who developed “AutoNote,” a solution that automates electronic health records that could dramatically reduce the amount of time doctors spend on paperwork.
Garnering second place was David Lu of Oakton High School, who developed “Community Water Purifier,” a solution that addresses water contamination and provides quality water. Lu was inspired by work he had done in his middle school to build a garden that filters and cleans polluted run-off.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Emily Lee and Abigail Joseph of Oakton High School for “Novel Healthcare Marketplace,” a solution that delivers health care that prioritizes convenience, immediacy, near-universal access and low cost based on emerging health-care standards and technology, and Rohan Mishra of Thomas Jefferson for “Virtual Reality Swim Training System,” a solution that aids and encourages swim education.
