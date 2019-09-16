Two hundred forty-four students from 18 Fairfax County Public high schools have been named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for 2020.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
From Langley High School: Jayeesh Chennupati, Isaac Chiu, Jaehyug Cho, Stephanie Liu, Daniel Mousavi, Jeffrey Pei, Shahan Salam and Karina Wugang.
From James Madison High School: Katherine Helmicki, Justin Hu, Aryan Pandya, Anjali Sardana and Hanwen Zhang.
From George C. Marshall High School: Elise Ebert, Sophia Konde and Sophia Tedesco.
From McLean High School: Flavia Carcani, Benjamin Hacker, Hyohyun Jung, Allison Lai, Sarah Levy, Priya Shah and Ashley Xing.
From Oakton High School: Albert Ding, Aditi Iyengar, Margaret Mark, Mahi NarayananNair, Anna Sparling, Amanda Taylor, Christina Wang, Gloria Wang and Nathaniel Yoon.
From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Victoria Agrinya, Mikhail Allen, Benjamin Altermatt, Joseph Amsbary, Amy Appler, Andrew Arnold, Yash Arora, Sabrina Atkin, Neha Bagalkot, Daniel Beckstrand, Ryan Berry, Vinay Bhaip, Shambhavi Bhati, Joshua Boisvert, Clara Boles, Aneesh Boreda, Ian Burke, Sabrina Cai, Jae Canetti, David Cha, Khushi Chawla, Jessica Chen, Sophia Cheng, Rohan Cherukuri, Anoushka Chintada, Grace Chong, Catheirne Choo, Alex Chung, Dahyoung Chung, Sebastian Criado, Param Damie, Eva DeCesare, Isabelle Deng, Leonardo DiPerna, Nitin Elavarasu, Trenton Elliott, Alexander Emmert, Aimee Feng, Justin Feng, Sherrie Feng, Brandon Fogg, Saketh Gabbita, Shubham Goda, Joshua Gong, Victoria Graf, Sarah Gu, Ankit Gupta, Stephanie Hachem, Reed Hamilton, Justin Han, Daniel Hong, Evan Huang, Sheila Iyer, Sherzoy Jan, Yash Jha, Steven Jia, Alex Jian, Kenneth Johnson, John Jones, Rohan Kalra, Benjamin Kang, Summer Keating, Mikhail Khan, Madelyn Khoury, Miranda Khoury, Sophia Kianni, Abigail Kim, Brandon Kim, Yeonwoo Kim, Neeyanth Kopparapu, Michael Kruppa, Shreya Kuchipudi, Aditya Kumar, Tanya Kurnootala, Keegan Lanzillotta, Steven Le, Audric Lebovitz, Sung Hyun Lee, Ann Li, Annabel Li, Daniel Li, Jenny Li, Jerry Li, Kathleen Li, Megan Li, Catherine Liang, Bryan Lu, Edward Lue, David Luo, Sarah Luthra, Grace Mak, Neel Mandapati, Antonio Martin, Sanjana Meduri, Denaly Min, Rishabh Misra, Rahul Mittal, David Montenegro, Joshua Mutterperl, Prithvi Nathan, Valerie Nayak, Ralph Nester, Manu Onteeru, Svetlana Pack, Trishya Pagadala, Philip Pan, Tiffany Parise, Tommy Park, Sohom Paul, Adele Peng, Malavika Pillai, Zachary Pracher, Sahan Raghavan, Shreya Raghuram, Rukmini Raman, Anvitha Ramanujam, Ronith Ranjan, Saba Rentia, Asha Rollins, Matthew Saenz, Ranya Schoenberger, Ananya Sen, Kunal Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma, Crystal Shi, Vankata Somesula, Michelle Song, Aravind Sreeram, Tuckery Stanley, David Sun, Sylvia Tan, Dennis Tian, Jialin Tso, Jore Vismante, Rohan Voddhi, Timothy Vu, Sonika Vuyyuru, Emily Wang, Kenneth Wang, William Wang, Nicholas Wilson, Jacob Wilusz, Odin Woitek, Katherine Wu, Shannon Xiao, Ryan Xu, William Xu, Sreya Yadlapalli, Mia Yang, Winstone Yang, Emily Ye, Andrew Yoon, Jessica Yoon, Richard Zhan, Carol Zhang, Lilian Zhang and Jennifer Zheng.
