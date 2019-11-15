Twenty-eight students from 11 Fairfax County Public Schools high schools have been named to the 2019 Virginia Music Educators Association Senior Honors Choir, All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble, All-Virginia Jazz Band, and All-Virginia Guitar Ensemble.
The groups will perform at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs in free concerts Nov. 21-23 that are open to the public.
Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process to compete for spots, school officials said. Students will rehearse with expert conductors and musicians to prepare for their concerts.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area selected for the various groups include Claire Doody, Chorus, Langley High School; Elise Ebert, Chorus, George C. Marshall High School; Cynthia Hu, Chorus, Langley High School; Mary Keating, Chorus, Langley High School; Michaela Marin, Chorus, Marshall High School; Rishi Pania, Chorus, Marshall High School; Grace Schmorrow, Chorus, Marshall High School; Cole Thomas, Chorus Alternate, Marshall High School; Megan Vandre, Chorus, Langley High School; and Kaylie Yim, Chorus, Langley High School.
