Student-artists from three Fairfax County high schools will have their work displayed in the “Visions” exhibition at Marymount University in Arlington.
The exhibition runs Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, with an opening reception slated for Friday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cody Center at Marymount’s Ballston campus.
From the Sun Gazette coverage age, Maria Mendoza Blanco of George C. Marshall High School will have artwork displayed. Works by students from Lake Braddock Secondary School and South Lakes High School also will be on display.
