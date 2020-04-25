Oakton High School student Neil Suri captured the first grand prize at the 2020 Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair for his project “FireWatch: A low-cost wildfire monitoring system for high-resolution fire localization using data sparsity and feature matching.”
Suri also won first place in the Systems Software and Intelligent Machines category.
Parker Hoang of Langley High School received a grand-prize honorable mention and first place in the Chemistry category for his project “Designing a Smarter Smart Hydrogel: Optimization of Poly(vinyl alcohol)-Sodium Borate Hydrogels by Physical Crosslinking with Sodium,” and Divya Somashekhar of James Madison High School received a grand-prize honorable mention and first place in the Plant Sciences category for “A Comprehensive Pharmacological Invitro Study of Ayurvedic Phytocompound Mangiferin Using Spectral and Cell Line Studies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.