Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) recently accepted delivery of its inaugural electric school bus.
The bus is the first of eight – funded by a grant from Dominion Energy – coming to Fairfax County as part of an initial deployment of 50 buses across the commonwealth. All of the FCPS buses are slated to be delivered by the end of January.
The Thomas-built buses will join FCPS’ current fleet of roughly 1,625 diesel-fueled buses.
The Dominion grant covers the difference in cost so that school districts pay no more for an electric bus than they would for a diesel model. The required charging infrastructure has been installed and will be maintained by Dominion at the Stonecroft Transportation Center.
