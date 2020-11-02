Fairfax County Public Schools came away a winner, but not of the big prize, in the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual “Green Schools Challenge.”
The “friendly competition” – now in its 11th year – encourages school districts to implement policies and practical actions to reduce carbon emissions.
Fairfax was among 18 school districts statewide receiving “Platinum Certification” (the top rung on the awards ladder) for its initiative, but fell short of Prince William County Public Schools, which was named winner in the 10,000-and-higher-student category.
Also named winners in their student-population categories were Nottoway County Public Schools (under 5,000) and Henry County Public Schools (5,000 to 10,000).
