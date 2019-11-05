Arlington school leaders have set a target date of Feb. 6 to wrap up decision-making on proposed elementary-school boundary adjustments that would go into effect at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Revisions are necessitated by the opening of a new elementary school in Westover, and by a growing imbalance of student enrollment in different parts of the county as the overall student body rises.
Under a proposal unveiled by the school system, a majority of students at McKinley Elementary School would be shifted to the new Westover elementary. School officials would then shuffle the students bodies at several other schools to other buildings (two different scenarios have been proffered).
The goal is to “keep as many students together as possible,” said Lisa Stengle, the school system’s planning chief.
Whether parents will embrace either of the options remains to be seen. Arlington is not immune to battles that often rage regionally and nationally when school systems attempt to tinker with boundaries.
School officials will take community input on the proposals through Nov. 24, then roll out any revisions to their thinking in December. The final plan is expected to be presented to School Board members on Jan. 9, with a public hearing on Jan. 30.
Complete details and an online survey can be found on the Website at www.apsva.us/engage.
