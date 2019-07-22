The Arlington County Police Department’s annual “Fill the Cruiser” initiative to collect school supplies for local students will take place in early August.
From Aug. 1-15, those wishing to donate new school supplies can drop them off at Police Headquarters, 1425 North Courthouse Road, at the second-floor administrative support unit.
In addition, school-resource officers and other personnel will be on hand on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westover Shopping Center and Fashion Centre at Pentagon City (main entrance) to collect items for distribution.
