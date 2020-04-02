Forest Park High School students Desmen Boykin and Thomas Byrne have found a worthwhile way to spend their time off school.
The teens, both on the XLR8 robotics team at the Woodbridge school, have been working nonstop the past two weeks building 3D-printed face shields for local hospitals.
Desmen is a two-time winner of the Prince William County Regional Science fair in his division and Thomas Byrne has been 3D printing for the past four years and runs Forest Park's Makers Lab. They met through robotics, being on a team together making it to the state championships, so they've learned how to work well together.
The mask project started with a request for personal protective gear from Desmen's sister, a nursing student at U. Va. Health. Desmen then got in touch with Thomas for his experience managing the 3D printing lab.
Using their two personal printers, the duo made about 50 shields last week and sent them off to U.Va. They've made more this week for Thomas' cousin, who works at Fauquier Hospital.
As word got out what they were up to, the two have had more than 200 requests flood in, not only from health care providers, but from others who want to know how to make the shields.
They've started a GoFundMe to help pay supplies, and possibly more printers, so they can help more hospitals.
Thomas said he made a request to the Prince William County School Board for access to Forest Park's lab, which has 12 printers. But if that's a no-go, the two may buy more printers.
Thomas said it's been good having a sense of purpose during the coronavirus epidemic.
"We're hoping to take this as far as we can," he said. "I've been so restless. I'm used to doing stuff from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. I'm welcoming this."
