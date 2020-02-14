The Arlington Community Foundation’s STEM Workforce Development Teacher Fellowship is seeking applicants for the coming year.
The fellowship provides Arlington Public Schools teachers with opportunities to learn about workplace needs in fields related to science, technology, engineering and math, and to use the experience to enhance student learning to match workplace expectations.
STEM Fellows participate in a three-week summer fellowship, receiving up to $4,000 stipend upon completion.
Applications are due by March 6. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
