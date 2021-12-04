Four Prince William County leaders were honored last week as recipients of the John Jenkins Good Scout Awards.
The awards, presented by the Prince William District of Scouts BSA, recognize local residents for their support of the community. The awards were renamed this year in memory of Jenkins, the longest-serving supervisor in Prince William history, who died in February 2019.
Jenkins’ widow, Ernestine, was one of the four honorees recognized during the dinner ceremony Nov. 18 at Old Hickory Golf Club. The couple moved to Prince William County in 1973, and their three sons were all Eagle Scouts in Troop 1378.
Ernestine Jenkins was one of two honorees who were actually chosen last year but could not be formally recognized then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was honored for her long-time involvement in community affairs, especially in Dale City.
For many years, she has served as chair of the Dale City 4th of July Parade Committee, chair of the Dale City Civic Association Awards Banquet Committee and co-first vice president and education chair of the Bel-Air Women’s Club. She also is a life member of American Legion Post 364 Ladies Auxiliary, vice chair and board member for Project Mend-A-House and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her three sons, she has 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Also recognized as a 2020 honoree was Mike Vanderpool, founding attorney of the Manassas firm Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian PC. Vanderpool has been practicing law for over 40 years.
In addition to his legal practice, Vanderpool is an adjunct professor at George Mason University, where he teaches in the real estate development master’s program. He has won numerous civic and professional awards and honors and has served on numerous community boards as a member, chair and president.
The 2021 honorees were Del. Luke Torian, pastor of First Mount Zion Baptist Church, and Ross Snare, chief operating officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.
Torian, a Democrat, has represented the 52nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2009 and was re-elected to another term earlier this month. During the past two years, he served as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
Torian has been a minister for over 35 years and pastor of First Mount Zion, in the Dumfries area, since 1995. He also has served with numerous organizations, including the Dumfries Creative and Performing Arts Center, Project Mend-A-House, the Boys and Girls Clubs and Action in Community Through Service (ACTS). He is also a founder of Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement.
Snare is an Eagle Scout and 2013 graduate of Christopher Newport University. He joined the Prince William Chamber as director of government relations in the spring of 2018 and was named chief operating officer earlier this year.
He previously worked as a political aide for a variety of federal, state and local officials. During his time with the chamber, Snare has led efforts to advocate for pro-business and economic development policies, along with workforce development and educational opportunities.
