Eric B. Domingo, Benjamin J. Dries, Jacobi L. Henderson and Dominic M. Jimenez of Boy Scout Troop 1919 in Dale City have earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.
The four Eagle Scouts will be recognized in a ceremony on Feb. 23 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1503 in Dale City.
Scouts must serve in a position of responsibility for several months and earn at least 21 merit badges to achieve the rank of Eagle. In addition to their merit badges, each Scout must plan, develop and complete a community service project.
Domingo built a soccer storage box at Chinn Park soccer field for Prince William Soccer Inc., a nonprofit organization. Dries constructed a disc golf course at Neabsco Elementary School to provide recreation to the community and the school. Henderson helped an organization that trains service animals for veterans and their families by constructing two training obstacles for Semper K9. Jimenez coordinated with the Environmental Services Division of the Virginia Prince William County Public Works Department to plant over 100 trees. Trees were planted in four different locations and saved the county maintenance money while helping to protect the environment.
These Eagle Scouts’ names and the year they became Eagle Scouts will be displayed on a plaque at VFW Post 1503. Plaques contain the names of Eagle Scouts and the year they became Eagles since Troop 1919 was established in 1983. They will also receive certificates of congressional recognition from U.S. Rep Gerald Connolly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.