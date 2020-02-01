Fourth-grader Sabina Hagen won the school’s National Geographic GeoBee during competition held Jan. 23 at the school.
Haycock’s winner will take a qualifying test to determine state competitors. Up to 100 of the top scorers on this written exam from each state will then face each other in their statewide Geography Bee this spring at Longwood University.
State winners will participate in the national championship in Washington, where they will compete for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.
