The U.S. Department of Education has named Freedom High School a 2023 Green Ribbon School, according to a news release.
Freedom High is one of only two schools in Virginia and 26 schools in the nation receiving this award. Prince William County schools earned the award in the school division category in 2021.
"Freedom High School is honored to receive the Green Ribbon Award," Principal Chevelli Smith said in the release. "Prince William County Public Schools is committed to moving toward sustainable facilities and creating site-specific outdoor environmental experiences which is outlined in our Strategic Plan. Through our CENS program, we offer laboratory and field investigation components. Freedom's mission is to promote environmental citizenship and a sustainable community through challenging hands-on collaborative learning experiences.”
Freedom was selected based on high achievement in the three U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) Pillars: reduced environmental impact and costs; improved health and wellness; and effective environmental and sustainability education.
The federal Green Ribbon School program recognizes environmentally friendly schools and districts that promote environmental awareness, energy efficiency, community engagement and student wellness.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Education is honoring 26 schools, 11 districts and four postsecondary institutions for innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.
The U.S. Department of Education will formally present the Green Ribbon Schools awards later this year during a ceremony in Washington.
