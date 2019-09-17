G.F. Friends and Neighbors salutes scholarship recipients

Leaders of the Great Falls Friends & Neighbors Scholarship Fund on Sept. 13 honored its most recent scholarship winners during a luncheon at River Bend Golf & Country Club.
The fund will award $1,500 scholarships to a total of 12 women attending either George Mason University or Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC). Each recipient has shown a financial need and maintained at least a 3.0 grade-point average in their college courses.
Here are the scholarship recipients from Mason:
• Ana Vasquez Veliz, who seeks to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and continue working toward a graduate degree. Veliz became interested in nursing as a child when her mother was studying to become a home-care aide. When Veliz had her first son, she noticed that nurses provided mental support and compassion as well as medical care. She seeks to provide this kind of support for others, and plans to educate the Hispanic community on health-related matters.
• Bindu Bista Dhami, who came to the United States from Nepal three years ago, previously earned a diploma in general medicine and finished a clinical practicum at Seti Zonal Hospital in Nepal. Working toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing while supporting her family in Nepal, Dhami hopes to become a critical-care nurse practitioner and provide health care to low-income people.
• Silvana Perez, a single mother who is seeking a master’s degree in education, hopes to work as an elementary-school teacher for Fairfax County Public Schools and obtain a residence for her and her son.
“My main goal is to reach happiness and to show my son that nothing is impossible if you truly work hard for it,” Perez said in a statement provided by the club.
Mason officials also will select another recipient for an endowment from the club.
These were the scholarship winners from NVCC:
• Ligia Decaro, a Venezuela native and mother of two boys, is pursuing an associate’s degree in accounting and eventually hopes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Her long-term goal is to become an accountant.
• Rebekah Reaves, a single mother of three special-needs children, was a stay-at-home mother for 15 years and now is seeking a degree in interior design. She eventually plans to move to Washington state to be near her family, attend a four-year university, finish her bachelor’s degree and obtain accreditations to be more competitive in the interior-design market.
• Melissa Carbaja served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and now wishes to open a gym with her twin sister. Currently completing her associate’s degree in business administration, she plans to attend Mason to pursue a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. As one of six children raised by a single mother, she said she is determined to make her dream a reality.
• Sothearinh Thach, who has worked since she was 14, realized in her early 20s that she needed to educate herself to advance. She is seeking an information-technology degree because there is a large job market for IT professionals. Her dream: Finish at NVCC with a 4.0 grade-point average, transfer to a four-year college and work toward a master’s in information technology.
• Dimple Jamine Oliva was born and raised in the Philippines and developed her passion for nursing at a young age when she had to care for her sick grandfather and then her mother, who had cancer. During her mother’s hospitalization, Oliva noticed how compassionate and professional the nurses were and decided she wanted to become one so she could give empathy, support and health care to the sick. After obtaining her degree, she hopes to work as a full-time hospital nurse.
• Ellah Momand, who is studying biochemistry in hopes of eventually becoming a medical doctor, specifically a cardiac surgeon or heart specialist.
“She realizes the huge responsibility doctors have for their patients and she desires to be someone who can help others with the depth of knowledge in her discipline and, also, to become someone in whom her patients can put their trust,” a statement from the club read.
• Rebecca Wichmann is pursuing a degree in computer science while both working and attending school full-time. She said she is confident her work and perseverance will result in a good, stable job with strong benefits.
• Cariza Opana, who is working toward a liberal-arts degree, started college in her hometown of Manila in the Philippines, but dropped out because of depression and anxiety. She took various jobs to meet expenses, then returned to school when her family moved to the United States. Swishes to raise awareness about mental-health issues in the Philippines and combat the stigma of such problems there. She has published a collection of poems and prose about her battles with anxiety and depression and gives part of the sales proceeds to groups in the Philippines that raise awareness about mental-health issues.
Established in 1983, the non-profit scholarship fund gives financial help to female college students over age 25 who are attending Mason or NVCC.
“We make a tangible difference in their lives,” said fund president Mary Lou Christy, who noted extra fund-raising success this year allowed the fund to grant a dozen scholarships instead of the planned 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.