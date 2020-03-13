He skedaddled last year across the border to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, but the Virginia General Assembly nonetheless approved a resolution during the 2020 session honoring former Arlington Superintendent Patrick Murphy.
Murphy had been a teacher and administrator in Fairfax County when he was tapped to lead the Arlington school system in 2009. He took over during a period of fiscal restraint and the beginning of a growth spurt that continues unabated. He also focused attention on increasing the county’s graduation rate and cutting the dropout rate.
In 2015, Murphy was a finalist in the national Superintendent of the Year competition.
The resolution, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) and passed unanimously in both houses, noted Murphy’s emphasis on consistent academic achievement and sound operational management, and saluted his “legacy of excellence in education and many contributions to young people in Virginia.”
Murphy last fall left Arlington to become superintendent of schools in Berkeley County, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.