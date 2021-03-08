George Mason University has made “significant gains” in research funding, according to university officials, with its efforts buoyed by programs in social sciences and computer and information sciences.
Total research funding for Mason in fiscal year 2019 was $186 million – up from $149 million in 2018 and 86th among all public universities, according to the university’s news service.
That puts Mason well ahead of its pace to meet its goal of $225 million by 2025, university officials said.
Figures are compiled by the National Science Foundation.
According to university officials, social-science research funding ranked ninth among all institutions of higher learning nationally, seventh among all U.S. public institutions and tops in Virginia.
Computer and information sciences ranked 12th nationally in grant funding, eighth among public institutions and tops in Virginia, while engineering grants at Mason increased 49 spots nationally from 142nd to 93rd, and ranked 69th highest among public universities.
