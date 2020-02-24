George Mason University board picks next president

The George Mason University Board of Visitors on Monday announced the university's eighth president.
Gregory Washington is the dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at University of California, Irvine. He will join George Mason University on July 1, according to a news release.
“When the Board set out to fill this position, we were determined to find someone who was both a strategic thinker with the vision to see our future and a mobilizer with the ability to inspire our community to build on Mason’s success,” said rector Tom Davis. “Dr. Gregory Washington stood out in a very competitive search. “He showed tremendous vision for the future of our region and how we fit in, and displayed the ability to motivate and inspire our community. I look forward to working with him and seeing him position Mason as a leader in higher education.”
“I am honored to accept this position and thrilled to lead Mason at this exciting time,” Washington said. “What attracted me to Mason was its reputation for having real impact, providing access and for its commitment to inclusive excellence. Those values are in direct alignment with how I operate as an academic leader. I look forward to helping continue to accelerate the trajectory of the institution. The Mason community has laid an extraordinary foundation and my job is take us forward and build on that success. I feel really blessed to have been given this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”
Washington is a researcher and author of more than 150 technical publications.
At UC-Irvine, Washington launched a new graduate and undergraduate programs is leading the development of the Horiba Institute for Mobility and Connectivity to advance next generation advanced mobility systems, the GMU release noted.
He is a proven leader in both faculty recruitment and enrollment, having hired one of the most diverse engineering faculty cohorts in the country —more than 60 new faculty with more than 40% of those faculty being women or underrepresented.
In addition, he expanded undergraduate enrollment by 1,100 students and graduate enrollment by more than 200 in seven years. He also launched a freshman experiential learning initiative that has led to more than 60% of UCI undergraduate engineering students conducting research.
He also established OC STEM, one of the nation’s first STEM ecosystems, in Orange County, which impacts more than 2,500 students per year and more than 250 K-12 teachers and administrators. He also established a citywide effort to help community college students transfer to four-year institutions.
“Greg Washington is a collaborative and solutions-oriented leader,” said Enrique J. Lavernia, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at the University of California, Irvine. “The prestige, popularity and external resources of UCI’s Samueli School of Engineering rose steadily during his tenure as dean. He worked closely with his colleagues, both on campus and throughout the community, to establish integrated research opportunities and a robust pipeline of future engineers. I have been impressed with his accomplishments, both as a provost and as a member of his faculty.”
Washington’s selection culminates an eight-month search that began with multiple listening sessions at Mason’s Fairfax, Arlington and Science and Technology campuses. The search committee included members of the Board of Visitors, faculty, student and staff representatives, as well as members of the George Mason University Foundation Board of Trustees.
Washington is Mason’s first African American president. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and PhD at North Carolina State University.
“Gregory Washington is the Mason story,” said search committee co-chair and Faculty Senate Chair Shannon Davis. “His experience as a first-generation college student who rose through the ranks of higher education, coupled with his honesty and ability to bring people together, will enable him to connect with our community on a level that is rare for a president.”
Interim President Anne Holton said she looks forward to working with Washington to ensure a smooth transition. “I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Washington as George Mason University’s next president,” Holton said. “I congratulate the Board on its choice of a visionary leader who embodies George Mason’s core values of Access to Excellence.”
Washington and his wife will be formally introduced to the university community on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Board of Visitors meeting.
