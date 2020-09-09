One might think that, with 28,000 Arlington public-school students sidelined at home as the school year starts, candidates for School Board might have opinions on how to get them back in class.
But you’d be wrong, at least based on the first candidate forum of the fall campaign season.
None of the three contenders for two open School Board seats voiced an opinion on the matter at the Sept. 8 Arlington County Civic Federation candidate forum, and none of the questions posed to them focused on it.
In fact, the only candidate for any office to touch on the issue was County Board Chairman Libby Garvey, seeking a third term against independent Audrey Clement. “We’ve got to get the kids back in school,” Garvey said in her closing statement during the County Board debate, but did not elaborate.
Arlington Public Schools’ leadership announced in June that it would start the 2020-21 school year in “virtual” mode, not long after the Trump administration made a push for schools to offer in-person instruction this fall. Other Northern Virginia school districts quickly followed suit, although most private and parochial schools are providing in-person instruction for students.
The Nov. 3 election will feature Cristina Diaz-Torres, Symone Walker and David Priddy on the ballot. They are vying for the seats of Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren, who late last year opted against seeking to continue on the five-member body.
• • •
(1) comment
Right. Libby Garvey makes a lot of statements but the reality is she's gone along with the program the last 4 years - if there even is a program.
