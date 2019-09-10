Caroline Bailey of Arlington recently completed her Girl Scout Silver Award project, creating a “buddy bench” for Jamestown Elementary School.
Bailey, who attends Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda and previously attended Jamestown Elementary and then Williamsburg Middle School, developed the bench in support of children who are feeling lonely or left out, who can sit on to allow others to know they are feeling left out.
Those on the playground who see someone on the bench are encouraged to approach the students and include them.
Bailey created a Google Slides presentation to explain the proposed project to Jamestown school leaders, winning their approval. She then raised money for the bench, stenciled it, built it and installed it, while also using Jamestown students in a video explaining how the bench should be used.
The video shown during morning announcements several times at the start of school.
