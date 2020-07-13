Arlington County Board members on July 18 are expected to approve a new memorandum of understanding with the county school system on operation of the Columbia Pike branch library, which occupies a part of the Arlington Career Center compound.
The agreement will update the existing accord, which dates to 1974, and is needed because of pending renovation of the Career Center building.
The agreement will run in five-year increments.
Under the agreement, the county government will not pay any rent (it currently does not, either), but will be responsible for 7.44 percent of operating costs of the 160,000-square-foot Career Center building (which also includes the Arlington Tech program), based on the library’s size in relation to the overall building footprint.
Library uses will remain on the ground floor of the existing library space, but henceforth the library and school system will share the second-floor space, which will be renovated to include six classrooms.
The library portion of the Career Center campus, which has been in use as a library for nearly 50 years, is located on the northeast corner of the building, fronting South Walter Reed Drive.
County school leaders for several years have been mulling plans for major changes to the Career Center parcel – located just north of Columbia Pike – which would include construction of a general-purpose high school and other facilities. Those plans have been placed into cold storage for the moment, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
Currently, in addition to the Career Center and library, the parcel also includes Arlington Community High School, the Montessori Public School of Arlington (which formerly housed Patrick Henry Elementary School) and a large surface lot for parking.
