The Arlington-based nonprofit organization Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT) has received an $8,000 grant from the Arlington Women’s Civic Alliance, which will be used to support leadership-training and college-readiness programs.
Grant funding will support the ELITE [Exemplifying Leadership in a Team Environment] Academy, a 10-session program held at Georgetown University that offers workshops and mentoring activities for 22 Latina students on topics such as leadership, business and social etiquette, personal branding, communication techniques, résumé development, interview skills, public speaking and financial literacy.
“The impact of our ELITE program is gaining momentum, as many of our LLT alumni are returning as college graduates and young professionals eager to share their stories and serve as role models and mentors to our young students,” said Madeline LaSalle, founder of Latinas Leading Tomorrow and its current board chair. “It means a great deal for our program to have the support from the Arlington Women’s Civic Alliance and women leaders who are invested in our community’s future.”
Funding also will support the College Connections Initiative, a program that provides visits to selective four-year universities and Ivy League institutions for 40 high-achieving Latina students and their parents to encourage them to consider these as viable options during the college application process.
Since its inception in 2004, Latinas Leading Tomorrow has served approximately 1,300 students. Graduates from the Class of 2020 at local high schools now attend George Mason University, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech, among other universities.
“Latinas Leading Tomorrow has an excellent track record of providing the support and experiences these young women can build on to pursue their goals,” said Candy Fowler, president of the Arlington Women’s Civic Alliance.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
