Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School in Vienna has received a grant from Porto Charities, enabling the school to hire Celeste Fernandes as an instructional assistant to support the third-grade class of Gemma Pearson for the 2019-20 school year.
The school is one of three in Northern Virginia that are partnering in a pilot program to employ capable young adults with learning challenges to work in specific positions in the school. It is part of the desire expressed by Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington for full inclusion in all diocesan schools.
Fernandes, who has Down Syndrome, is a graduate of the George Mason University LIFE program and has been working in child-development centers and schools for three years. She also is a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
For information on Porto Charities, see the Website at https://portocharities.org. For information on Our Lady of Good Counsel School, see the Website at www.olgcschool.org.
