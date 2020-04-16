The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges recently created a $500,000 emergency-assistance fund to support students attending institutions of higher education.
Funding, at up to $33,333 per institution, was used for a variety of purposes, from technology support to helping bring home students who had been studying overseas.
“Importantly, we were able to distribute these monies very quickly and get much-needed relief to these students,” said Matthew Shank, president of the foundation and former president of Marymount University.
The 15 institutions that are part of the foundation educate 29,000 students per year across the commonwealth. For information on the foundation and its efforts to assist students, see the Website at www.vfic.org.
