Great Falls Friends and Neighbors recently announced the recipients of scholarships to support the work of women over the age of 25 furthering their education to support themselves and their families.
The scholarship recipients are expected to be honored at the organization’s spring tea, to be held in early 2021.
Scholarship recipients are:
• Carolina Medrano, currently studying for a master’s degree in education with a concentration in school counseling at George Mason University, with an expected graduation date of May 2022.
• Jennifer Vasquez, currently studying for a master’s degree in social work at George Mason University, with an expected graduation date of May 2021.
• Sarah Haskell, currently studying for a master’s degree in social work at George Mason University, with an expected graduate date of May 2021.
• Cathy Yoo, currently studying for a master’s degree in accounting at George Mason University, with an expected graduation date of May 2021.
For more information on the scholarship fund, see the Website at www.gffnsf.org.
